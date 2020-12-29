A popular color scheme may be coming to the Air Jordan 13 and will reportedly hit shelves next year according to zSneakerheadz and Sneaker Files.

Leaked images of the shoe have yet to surface but an early rendering provided by the leaker accounts suggest it will feature a white-based upper that's paired with bright orange "Starfish" accents on the mudguard and heel counter, which is a color popularized on 2015's "Shattered Backboard" Air Jordan 1 High release.

As of now, the release date for this "Starfish" Air Jordan 13 has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand but the leaked info suggests it will arrive sometime in early 2021. We'll keep you updated in the months ahead.

UPDATE (07/16): Additional details surrounding the "Starfish" Air Jordan 13 have been revealed. According to zSneakerheadz, the orange-based colorway is now slated to drop on Jan. 2, 2021 for $190. Stay tuned for new developments including a first look expected to arrive in the coming months.

UPDATE (12/29): Official images of the "Starfish" Air Jordan 13 have surfaced ahead of its scheduled Jan. 16, 2021 launch date. Grab a detailed look below.

Air Jordan 13 Retro "Starfish"

Release Date: 01/16/2021

Color: White/Black-Starfish

Style #: 414571-108

Price: $190

Image via Nike

