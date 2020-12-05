One of the many Player Exclusive Air Jordan Retros from Quentin Richardson's stash is rumored to serve as inspiration for an upcoming release hitting shelves later this year.

According to the sneaker leaker accounts Soleheatonfeet and zSneakerheadz, a black and blue-colored Air Jordan 13 is releasing during this year's holiday season. While early images have yet to leak, a mock-up photo suggests that the pair is expected to be similar to QRich's 'Away' PE during his time as an Orlando Magic.

As of now, this latest Air Jordan 13 Retro "Hyper Royal" is currently scheduled to release on Dec. 19 for $190. Stick with Sole Collector for updates in the coming months.

UPDATE (12/05): An official look at the upcoming "Hyper Royal" Air Jordan 13 Retro has hit Nike's website ahead of its scheduled Dec. 19 launch date.

Air Jordan 13 Retro "Hyper Royal"

Release Date: 12/19/20

Color: Black/Black-White-Hyper Royal

Style #: 414571-040

Price: $190

Image via Nike

