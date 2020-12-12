In more positive flu-related news, a new colorway of the Air Jordan 12 being called "Reverse Flu Game" is reportedly set to debut during the holiday season.

According to soleheatonfeet, via DJ Folk, a pair styled in varsity red and black is currently on the calendar for a Dec. 26 launch. Retail will stick at $190. The shoe gets its unofficial nickname from being a flip of the Air Jordan 12 worn by Michael Jordan during his famous "Flu Game" performance in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals, which featured a black base with red mudguards.

Images of the forthcoming retro have not yet surfaced, but zsneakerheadz provided the mock-up above to give us an idea of what to expect. Make a note of the date and continue to follow along for updates here at Sole Collector.

UPDATE (09/28): Jordan Brand has shared a closer look at the upcoming "Reverse Flu Game" Air Jordan 12, which is dropping as part of its collection of Air Jordan Retro lineup for 2020's holiday season. The pair is rumored to drop on Dec. 26, but an official release date has yet to be confirmed by the brand.

UPDATE (12/12): An official look at the "Reverse Flu Game" Air Jordan 12 has surfaced ahead of its scheduled Dec. 26 release date.

Air Jordan 12 Retro "Reverse Flu Game"

Release Date: 12/26/20

Color: Varsity Red/Black

Style #: CT8013-602

Price: $190

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike