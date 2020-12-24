It appears that the OG "Columbia" Air Jordan 11, which has been rebranded as the "Legend Blue" colorway, may be returning next year with a new twist.

Thanks to Soleheatonfeet, we're learning that a "White/White/Black/Legend Blue" colorway is scheduled to arrive in May 2021. Early images of the shoe have yet to surface, but a mock-up from zSneakerheadz is suggesting a low-top version of the memorable color scheme that originally released in 1996 and was worn by Michael Jordan during the 1996 NBA All-Star Game.

While Jordan Brand has yet to confirm the release of the "Legend Blue" Air Jordan 11 Retro Low, but it's currently pegged for a May 2021 release.

UPDATE (09/05): According to DJ Folk and zSneakerheadz, the "Legend Blue" Air Jordan 11 Retro Low is now scheduled to release on April 24, 2021.

UPDATE (12/24): Way ahead of the rumored release date, official images of the "Legend Blue" Air Jordan 11 Low have already surfaced.

Air Jordan 11 Retro Low "Legend Blue"

Release Date: 04/24/2021

Color: White/White/Black/Legend Blue

Style #: AV2187-117

Price: $185

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike