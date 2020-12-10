Jordan Brand is once again using the Air Jordan 1 Low to celebrate Chinese New Year, as seen with the latest iteration of the fan-favorite model.
Celebrating the Year of the Ox is this special edition "Chinese New Year" Jordan 1 Low, which is decorated with graphics of an ox throughout the "Bred"-like color blocking on the upper, while a red tassel is attached above the shoelaces. Keeping in tradition with the holiday, images reveal that the shoe also includes what looks to be a red envelope, but the contents within are currently unknown. The shoe also comes packaged in a decorative box with the aforementioned graphics covering the Nike branding throughout. Grab a detailed look below.
As of now, a release date for this "Chinese New Year" colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG is not available, but keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.