Jordan Brand will continue its barrage of Air Jordan 1 High retro releases with a new "Volt" colorway arriving early next year.

According to leaker account zSneakerheadz, the bold, somewhat polarizing make-up pictured here is scheduled to hit shelves in January. Based on the early images shared by S.sam.group, the pair will don the classic "Black Toe" style color blocking, while volt wraps the collar and University Gold covers the heel counter. It's also worth noting that the tongue is flipped inside out with the 'Nike Air' branding now tucked away.

Readers can expect this Jordan 1 High "Volt" to release on Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers on Jan 2, 2021, for $170.

UPDATE (12/19): Nike confirms a Jan. 2 release date for the "Volt Gold" Air Jordan 1 High, along with official images of the shoe.

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Volt Gold"

Release Date: 01/02/2021

Color: White/Volt/University Gold/Black

Style #: 555088-118

Price: $170

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike