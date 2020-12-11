Over the past few years, one of the hottest trends in custom sneakers has been downsizing Air Jordan 1 Highs into low-tops. Now, Jordan Brand has seemingly taken its own approach to shifting levels on its iconic silhouette, serving up a new variation called the Air Jordan 1 Switch.

With the use of snaps, Velcro and a zipper, this Air Jordan 1 High can become a Jordan 1 Low in a matter of seconds. However, unlike the customs, the conversion isn't permanent here—the same steps in reverse build this shoe back into its original form. If you find yourself confused, the brand anticipated it and included a small booklet to guide you through the process.

Our first official look at the Jordan 1 Switch sees the model dressed in white leather and light grey suede, livened up by a blue toe Swoosh and bright yellow accents throughout. Nike hasn't yet announced an official release date for this colorway, but expect that information to come any day.

Air Jordan 1 Switch "Light Smoke Grey"

Release Date: Early 2021

Color: White/Light Smoke Grey-Sail-Tour Yellow

Style #: CW6576-100

Price: $N/A

