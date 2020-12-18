Along with the upcoming "Ophanim" makeup, it looks like another colorway of the Adidas Yeezy Quantum could be releasing in the near future.

The Yeezy Mafia is reporting that the Yeezy model is launching in a new "Frozen Blue" style in December. Unlike the previous releases, this colorway will reportedly be available in both the QNTM and BSKTBL variations that are made specifically for casual wear and for the courts, respectively. Based on the mock-up photo provided by the account, the shoe's Primeknit upper will wear a vibrant blue color that also features glow in the dark elements revealing a fluorescent green hue. The look continues with a reflective heel counter along with a full-length Boost midsole.

While the brand has yet to confirm the release details, the Yeezy Mafia is suggesting that the Adidas Yeezy QNTM "Frozen Blue" is expected to release on Dec. 23.

UPDATE (12/18): Adidas confirms that the "Frozen Blue" colorway of the Yeezy QNTM is releasing in full-family sizing on Dec. 23 at Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select retailers for $160 to $250. Sign-ups for a chance to secure a pair are currently open on the Confirmed app. As of now, a release date for the performance BSKTBL version has not been revealed.

Image via Adidas

