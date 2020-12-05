Although only a few months have passed since Adidas last restocked the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Zebra," the fan-favorite style is reportedly returning again later this year.

If the latest rumors hold true, this will be the fifth time that the brand has released this specific colorway of the popular shoe. The "Zebra" colorway originally launched in Feb. 2017 and according to the Yeezy Mafia, it's expected to return again this June. The upcoming restock will stay true to its previous releases including the black and white striped Primeknit upper with red 'SPLY-350' branding on the sides, and a white Boost midsole.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Zebra" will retail for $220 and currently has a rumored release date of June 27.

UPDATE (04/16): Yeezy sources have confirmed with Sole Collector that the "Zebra" Yeezy Boost 350 V2 restock will be exclusive to Asia.

UPDATE (12/05): Fresh off of an Asia-exclusive restock in June, the fan-favorite "Zebra" Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is reportedly releasing again exclusively at select retailers in Europe on Dec. 10 according to the Yeezy Mafia.