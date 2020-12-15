More Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 styles are rumored to be arriving later this year and word of the newest style is making rounds.

According to the Yeezy Mafia, the "Eliada" colorway is reportedly joining the lineup. The mock-up photo provided reveals that a brown stripe on the lateral side splits apart an orange and brown color blocking on the Primeknit upper, which sits atop a brown cage encapsulating the full-length Boost midsole. Given Kanye West's spiritual connection, the name Hebrew name "Eliada" translates to "God knows", but that connection has not been confirmed by the brand.

As of now, the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Eliada" is scheduled to drop sometime during the fall season for $220. Keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates in the coming months.

UPDATE (12/15): Adidas has confirmed that the "Sand Taupe," which was initially dubbed "Eliada," is releasing on Dec. 19 at Adidas.com/Yeezy, the Adidas app, and at select retailers for $220. Grab an official look below.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas