First revealed by Kanye West over the summer, the "Clay Brown" Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 is set to hit retail this month, and official images of the shoe have finally surfaced.

This execution sees the caged model dressed in season-appropriate black and brown, the latter a lighter hue that handles striped and dotted detailing along the sides. Additional contrast can be found on the outsole, which features sections of light brown gum rubber.

It's been a fairly busy year for the V3, which dropped in the "Safflower" colorway last month. Expect "Clay Brown" to hit stores ahead of Christmas on Dec. 21 for $200.

Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 “Clay Brown”

Release Date: 12/21/20

Style #: GY0189

Price: $200

Image via Adidas

