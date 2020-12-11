Adidas Skateboarding and team rider Mark Gonzales are getting nostalgic on their collaborative Aloha Super releasing this weekend.

According to the brand, this latest pair references the classic 2006 skateboarding video "Krooked Kronichles," which featured Gonzales under the pseudonym "Karol Winthorp" and acclaimed director Adam Spiegel, better known as Spike Jonze. In the video, Gonzales was seen filming Spiegel traversing the streets of San Francisco and Los Angeles in a pair of all-brown dress shoes, which serves as the inspiration behind this Aloha Super "Karol Winthorp" colorway.

The shoe is equipped with a premium nubuck upper paired with leather accents and soft lining while an EVA foam midsole and gum outsole provide all-day comfort.

The Adidas Aloha Super "Karol Winthorp" will be released on Dec. 12 at adidas.com/aloha_super in select regions and on the Confirmed App in the U.S. for $90.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas