Adidas Originals has put a lot of energy into the revival of the classic Forum shoe as of late thanks to new styles created with the help of its high-profiled collaborators and various sneaker boutiques, but the brand is going back to its roots with the latest pair.

Next up for the Adidas Forum, a basketball silhouette that debuted in 1984, is returning in its original white and blue colorway but the upper along with its accompanying panels and shoelaces now wear an off-white tint to mimic an aged look. Adding to the vintage aesthetic is the rugged blue suede overlays on the ankle collar as well as matching Three Stripes branding on the sides. Completing the look is a sail-colored midsole and blue outsole.

This O.G.-styled colorway of the Adidas Forum 84 has already landed at Adidas.com in Australia for $200, but the brand confirmed that the pair is receiving a formal launch soon. Check out an official look below.

