Derrick Rose has found himself mentioned with a select group of athletes following this year's release of the Adidas D Rose 10, as he is the 8th player in NBA history to drop ten consecutive signature sneakers with the same brand. Now, it looks like more signature models are in the works for the former NBA MVP.

Images have surfaced of what appears to be a first look at the upcoming Adidas D Rose 11. Although tech specs of the model haven't been officially revealed, the upper looks to feature a high-cut textile construction, with a visible Three Stripes branding emblazoned on the side, as well as Rose's signature logo printed on the heel. For the tooling, this pair appears to borrow the tooling of the N3XT L3V3L, which features Lightstrike cushioning technology. Not only does the model seemingly mark a return to the AdiZero concept, but elements such as the D Rose 4-like toe carry forth the line's heritage.

Official details regarding Rose's upcoming Adidas D Rose 11 have yet to be revealed but keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (12/04): Adidas has confirmed that the D Rose 11 is releasing on Adidas.com and at select retailers tomorrow for $120. Rose's latest signature shoe debuts in four colorways including in "Sweet Home Chicago," "Fast Don’t Lie," "Brenda," and "Family First."

The Adidas D Rose 11 "Family First," Image via Adidas

The Adidas D Rose 11 "Fast Don't Lie," Image via Adidas