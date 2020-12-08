The Nike Air Max 97 will be the subject of another collaboration with sneaker and apparel brand Undefeated. Information and mock-ups provided by pyleaks indicate the upcoming collaboration will release in three distinct colorways. First, a sail-base pair with an aero blue and midwest streak across its upper; the second coming wrapped in black, with volt and militia green streaks; and lastly, a pair in militia green with a black and orange blaze streak.

This Undefeated x Air Max 97 collab resembles its black and white predecessors that dropped back in 2017 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Air Max 97 and the 15th anniversary of Undefeated. The last pair that dropped was the "Flight Jacket" colorway that was available at ComplexCon in 2017 as well. There is no official release date for these three new colorways yet, but they are reportedly set for holiday 2020 season at a retail price of $180.

Image via pyleaks

UPDATE (12/07): With a release date still up in the air, official product images have surfaced for two of Undefeated's upcoming Nike Air Max 97s. The first "Militia Green/Orange Blaze/White/Black" style is a near one-to-one take on the 2017 ComplexCon-exclusive "Flight Jacket," while the second "Black/Volt/Militia Green/White" taps into the Air Max line's staple Volt shade. The third expected colorway, "Sail," has not yet been seen outside of the mock-up pictured below.

Check back for updates release details on the new Undefeated x Nike Air Max 97 colorways.

Undefeated x Nike Air Max 97

Release Date: Holiday 2020

Color: Militia Green/Black-Orange Blaze-White

Style #: DC4830-300

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Undefeated x Nike Air Max 97

Release Date: Holiday 2020

Color: Black/Volt-Militia Green-White

Style #: DC4830-001

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike