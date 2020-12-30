After learning that Bape's Sk8 Sta model is making a comeback in 2021, it looks like there are more sneaker releases in store for the Japanese streetwear label.

A set of images shared today by Instagram user Supreme_Leaks_News show select colorways of the brand's upcoming Court Sta and Court Sta Hi silhouettes. The high-top version features a black and grey leather upper, while its low-cut counterpart is offered in two styles including white and grey for the first pair and sail, grey and purple for the other. The overlays for each shoe is covered with Bape's camo print while the signature zig-zag star logo is applied on the sides.

The obvious inspiration for this new model is the Air Jordan 1, which keeps up Bape's tradition of mimicking popular Nike sneakers.

According to the account, the Bape Court Sta and Court Sta Hi will be available starting in early 2021, but an official release date has not been confirmed by Bape. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.