In a year already filled with coveted Air Jordan collaborations, it looks like Michael Jordan's son Marcus and his Trophy Room store are adding to the list.

Thanks to zSneakerheadz, an early look at the upcoming Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 High collab has surfaced. The shoe wears the classic "Chicago" color scheme but the red overlays come with a glittery finish while the traditional red stitching on the upper has been replaced with a contrasting white. The shoe's standout detail is Michael Jordan's signature stamped on the heel counter along with a co-branded patch stitched onto the footbed. Capping off the look is a vintage-styled sail midsole and a translucent outsole.

As of now, the release details for this Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 High collab have yet to be confirmed by the store or brand, but the aforementioned account is reporting that the shoe will drop at select retailers on Nov. 11 for $170.

UPDATE (10/02): The Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 High collab that made rounds on social media last week will not be dropping anytime soon. Marcus Jordan took to Twitter moments ago to address the rumors, confirming that Trophy Room and Jordan Brand do not have a collab releasing in 2020. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.