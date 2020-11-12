It has already been a big year for New Balance collaborations, but the brand has even more sneaker projects in the works including one with Korea's Thisisneverthat.

While the exact inspiration behind this collab hasn't been announced, the fashion label will deliver two colorways of the just-reissued New Balance 2002R. The model features a mesh construction on the upper that's paired with premium leather overlays, which sits atop a dual Abzorb and N-ergy cushioning setup. Thisisneverthat's collab includes one version is dark grey and blue and another in white and grey with a yellowed midsole. Check out a detailed look below.

The Thisisneverthat x New Balance 2002R collab is releasing on Sept. 21 on thisisneverthat.com and at select New Balance retailers.

UPDATE (11/12): After its South Korea-exclusive launch in September, both Thisisneverthat x New Balance2002R colorways are set to release again this weekend. The vintage-inspired pairs will launch on Saturday, Nov. 14 at select global retailers.

Image via thisisneverthat

