After collaborating on J. Cole's RS-Dreamer in September, Puma is celebrating the 35th anniversary of Nintendo's Super Mario franchise once more with a new collection dropping this month.

Next up for the duo is a footwear and apparel collection drawing inspiration from the graphics found in the recently released Super Mario 3D All-Stars game. On the footwear side, the capsule will include new colorways of the Clyde, two makeups of the Future Rider, the RS-Fast, as well as another iteration of the RS-Dreamer. The video game's iconic designs will also extend to the accompanying apparel collection, which consists of various tees and sweatshirts.

This Nintendo x Puma "Super Mario Bros." collection will be released on Nov. 27 while the Future Rider in the "NES" colorway will release on Dec. 4. All styles will be available on Puma.com and at select Puma retailers with prices ranging from $40 to $125.

Image via Puma

