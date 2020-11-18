Fresh off of selling the limited Jordan Brand x Converse "UNC" pack last month, another round of rare Michael Jordan memorabilia is hitting the market.

Dubbed Michael Jordan – Shattered, Sotheby's latest lot is led by the historic Stefanel Trieste jersey that MJ wore when he brought down the backboard during a Nike exhibition game played in Trieste, Italy in 1985. The jersey sports an orange and black color combination with the Stefanel branding and the number 23 at the center, while MJ's signature appears at the bottom.

Jordan Brand has used MJ's backboard-shattering dunk as inspiration for multiple Air Jordan releases that began with the "Shattered Backboard" Jordan 1 in June 2015. Sotheby's is currently estimating that this historic jersey will sell anywhere between $300,000 to $500,000, but if recent auctions are any indication, there's a possibility that the piece could end up selling for more.

Readers who are interested in acquiring this rare piece of memorabilia can place a bid here. The auction will end on Dec. 3.

Image via Sotheby's

