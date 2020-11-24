More Michael Jordan sneaker memorabilia is up for auction this month, and this time its one of the most historic shoes he wore during his NBA playing career.

Sotheby's and Goldin Auctions are auctioning off a game-worn and signed pair of the original Air Jordan 6 "Infrared" that was worn by MJ during Game 4 of the 1991 NBA Finals, where he would ultimately capture his first championship in. Jordan then gifted this pair to Sonny Vaccaro, the former Nike Executive who signed MJ to his first sneaker deal in 1984. Despite the wear-and-tear on the shoe, Sotheby's and Goldin Auctions are currently estimating the pair will fetch between $500 to $750,000 given its historical context.

Image via Sotheby's

Additional Jordan sneaker memorabilia hitting the market via the "A Century of Champions" online auction includes the game-worn and signed Air Jordan 1 High "Chicago" that features a Nike Dunk sole instead of its traditional setup. It's also worth noting that this is the first time the hybrid shoe has made its way to auction and is estimated to sell for $600 to $800,000.

Readers can place a bid for the items in Sotheby's and Goldin Auctions' "A Century of Champions" online auction now until Dec. 7.

Image via Sotheby's