With Thanksgiving this Thursday, the release calendar looks a little different this week with a good portion of the drops taking placing on Wednesday morning.

Things kicks off on Tuesday with a bang as the "Bruce Lee" Kobe 5 Protro pack makes its way to various stockists. On Wednesday, the "Lemonade" Air Max 1, "Para-noise" Peaceminusone x Nike Air Force 1, "White" Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu, and Human Race x Adidas collection all hit retailers. Black Friday releases this year include the Puma x Super Mario collection and "Onyx" Adidas Yeezy Boost 380. Saturday marks the return of the "Fire Red" Air Jordan 4 and the Atmos x Staple x New Balance X-Racer. A handful of shoes also drop next Monday morning, the "Black and Gold" Air Jordan 1, and "Spiral Sage" Air Max 1.

Check out a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases below.