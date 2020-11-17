A Reebok collaboration with a popular internet series, Adidas collab celebrating a superhero's new video game, and a Nike collab with one of streetwear's most popular brands at the moment highlight this week of sneaker releases.

The drops kicks off on Wednesday morning with the CPFM x Nike Dunk Low dropping exclusively via the brand's web store. On Thursday, another Dunk Low hits stores, a retro of 2001's "Ceramic" colorway. The "Magma Orange" Air Max 1, "Miles Morales" Marvel x Adidas Superstar, "Core Black" Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu, and Hot Ones x Reebok collection are also making their way to select retailers. The Reebok "Alternates" pack, Bape x Undefeated x Adidas ZX 8000, and "Soar" Air Presto are all on the calendar for Friday morning. Drops wrap up on Saturday with the "Turdunken" Concepts x Nike SB Dunk High and "Bayou Boys" Air Jordan 35.

Check out a detailed look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below.