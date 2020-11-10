A brand new Sacai x Nike sneaker, multiple Nike SB Dunks, and the latest "What The" Air Jordan highlight this week of sneaker releases.

Things kick off early with the Levi's x New Balance 327 and "Veneer" Nike Dunk Low both arriving on Tuesday morning. On Wednesday, the "Elephant" Nike SB Dunk Low, "Pre-Heat" Kyrie 7, and "Navy Olympic" Air Presto all hit select retailers. Those releases will be followed up on Thursday by the Kid Cudi x Adidas Artillery Hi collection, BBC ICECREAM x Reebok Question Low pack, debut of the Nike ACG Mountain Fly, and "What The" Air Jordan 5.

On Friday, the "Pure Platinum" Nike Dunk High, Sacai x Nike VaporWaffle, and Cardi B x Reebok Club C collection all become available. Releases wrap up on Saturday with the "Midnight Navy" Air Jordan 1 High OG CO.JP and "Turdunken" Concepts x Nike SB Dunk High.

Check out a detailed look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below.