The year is nearing its end, but the 30th-anniversary celebrations of the Asics Gel-Lyte 3 continue with a new collaboration from Ronnie Fieg dropping soon.

Having already released three Gel-Lyte 3 collabs in July, Fieg is taking a literal approach to commemorating the milestone by creating thirty different iterations of the retro runner. Dubbed "The Palette," the styles in the collection represent Kith's most used hues in its long history of working with the footwear brand. Each pair comes with a monochromatic pigskin suede upper that's contrasted by a tonal sole of a different color.

There isn't any official release information available for Fieg's Gel-Lyte 3 "The Palette" collection right now, but a drawing was sent out earlier today to fans who previously bought a Fieg x Asics collab from Kith for a chance at buying the shoes ahead of the general launch. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (11/24): Following the collab's first teasers, Fieg has revealed more details on his new Asics Gel-Lyte 3 "The Palette" project. Closing out the sneaker's 30th anniversary with a bang, Fieg's 30-shoe collection was inspired by the various colors used in Kith collections over the years.

300 pairs of each colorway have been produced, and they'll release only at Kith on Black Friday, Nov. 27. Preview the full range below.

Image via Kith