It turns out that the new Reebok sneaker Cardi B previewed on her 28th birthday is part of a larger footwear collection releasing this month.

Today, the sportswear brand has announced its first-ever footwear collection with Cardi B that's centered around her two interpretations of the classic Club C silhouette including the Club C Cardi and Cardi Coated Club C Double. The first model features a bold new aesthetic with transparent panels and chunky tooling while the second shoe more closely resembles the original Club C.

Aside from the launch of the footwear collection, Cardi B will also headline a new campaign with Reebok dubbed "B Unexplainable," celebrating her personal growth, passion for design, and equality. The brand states that the campaign will also explore the expectations that society has placed on women and how to break through them without explanation, just like Cardi B.

Cardi B and Reebok's new footwear collection will be released at Reebok.com and at select Reebok retailers on Nov. 13.

