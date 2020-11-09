Puma is expanding its iconic Clyde franchise with two new sneakers debuting this month.

First up from the group is the Clyde All-Pro, the third basketball silhouette introduced in the Clyde lineage. The shoe features a low-cut design with a Matryx engineered knit upper for breathability, while a ProFoam+ midsole provides cushioning on the court. There's also a mid-top version of the shoe releasing called the Clyde All-Pro Kuzma Mid, which was co-designed by the founder of streetwear label Rhude, Rhuigi Villaseñor, and NBA champion Kyle Kuzma.

The Puma Clyde All-Pro will be released on Nov. 11 while the Clyde All-Pro Kuzma Mid will hit stores on Nov. 27. Both styles will launch at Puma.com, and at select retailers for $130 and $150, respectively.

Image via Puma

Image via Puma