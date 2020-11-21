For fans who just can't get enough of all the Pharrell Adidas NMD Hu styles that have already dropped this month, there's another pair on the way.

On the opposite side of the color spectrum from this week's release of the black colorway is another monochromatic color scheme, this time in a white-based color blocking. Like previous pairs from Pharrell and the Three Stripes, this NMD Hu style also features text across the upper that translates to "Human Race" along with matching lacing cages on the sides and shoelaces. Adding a touch of contrast is a black sock liner before the look is completed with a full-length Boost midsole and outsole. Check out a detailed look below.

Priced at $220, the white Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu releases next week on Nov. 25 exclusively on the Adidas Confirmed app.

Image via Adidas

