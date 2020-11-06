After dropping his first-ever Air Force 1 Low in November, G-Dragon may be delivering another Nike collaboration later this year.

According to sneaker leaker account py_rates, the K-Pop star will once again incorporate his popular fashion label Peaceminusone into his next collab with a new "White/Black/White" colorway. Similar to the first release, this pair will likely feature a removable layer on the upper that wears away and to reveal G-Dragon's personal artwork underneath, although that has not yet to be confirmed. Capping off the look is a black midsole with white paint marks on the sides.

As of now, the upcoming Peaceminusone x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Para-noise" is rumored to drop sometime during the 2020 Holiday season for $200.

UPDATE (11/05): Nike confirms that the next G-Dragon x Air Force 1 will release globally on Nov. 25.

Peaceminusone x Nike Air Force 1

Release Date: 11/25/20

Color: White/Black-White

Style #: DD3223-100

Price: $200

Image via Nike

UPDATE (09/17): New launch information surrounding G-Dragon's next Peaceminusone x Nike Air Force 1 has leaked. According to py_rates, the collab will arrive on Nov. 25 for a retail price of $200. As of now, the launch details have yet to be confirmed by Nike but Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.

