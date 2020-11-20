Adidas' ongoing A-ZX series will officially reach its halfway mark when its latest collaboration with Pam Pam drops next week.

The London-based women’s sneaker retailer will be ushering in the thirteenth shoe of the series by introducing a bold take on the classic ZX 1000 silhouette, which Pam Pam designed to stand out, but also be worn every day. The mesh-based upper wears a subtle beige hue that's paired with black suede overlays, and pink hits on the side's Three Stripe branding. The collab's standout element is the synthetic pony hair details resembling the look of leopard fur. Continuing the look is a detachable gold charm by the ankle collar, co-branded shoelaces, and the initials of the retailer's two founders stamped on the footbed.

The Three Stripes introduced the A-ZX series in 2008 before revitalizing the concept in August. So far, this year's run featured collabs with Lego representing the letter "L," Bape and Undefeated for "B," and the latest collab with PAM PAM for the letter "P."

Priced at $130, PAM PAM's Adidas ZX 1000 collab is releasing on Adidas.com/A-ZX and at select retailers globally on Nov. 27.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas