It has been a little less than a year since the Off-White x Nike Dunks hit shelves but it appears that Virgil Abloh has more colorways in the works for the collaborative shoe.

According to py_rates, Abloh will deliver two black iterations of the Off-White x Nike Dunk Low next year. Mock-up photos shared by the account reveal respective suede and leather-based constructions along with incorporating the collab's signature lacing system atop the traditional setup. Additional details include the exposed foam on the tongue along with the tag appearing on the side as well as possible co-branding printed on the medial panels.

The new set of Off-White x Nike Dunk Lows are currently slated to hit stores in Fall 2021 for $170 each, but the release details have yet to be confirmed by Nike. Stay tuned to Sole Collector for updates.