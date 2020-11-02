2020 is entering its final stretch, which means that Jordan Brand's releases for the holiday season are in full effect.

The mismatched Air Jordan 5 "What The" gets things underway, along with the Air Jordan 35 in the "DNA" colorway arriving on the same day. There are also a few Air Jordan 1 High styles included in the mix like the return of the Japan-exclusive "Midnight Navy" makeup from 2001 as well as a new "Metallic Gold" iteration.

The highlight of this month is the classic "Fire Red" Air Jordan 4, featuring the "Nike Air" branding for the first time since the shoe's original 1989 launch.

Check out all of this month's Air Jordan release dates you need to know about below.