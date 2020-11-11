With the release of the Nike Zoom Kobe 6 Protro "All-Star" rumored for early next year, another beloved colorway is reportedly set to return.

According to sneaker leaker account Soleheatonfeet, a "Green Apple/Volt/Crimson/Black" iteration is rumored to be arriving in early 2021. Although unconfirmed by the brand, this pair is expected to be a re-issue of the iconic "Grinch" colorway that initially dropped in 2010 as part of Nike Basketball's "Christmas Day" collection. Note that the pair pictured above is the 2010 release as an early look at the Protro version has yet to surface.

It's worth noting that color code for the OG Kobe 6 "Grinch" was "Lime Green/Varsity Red/Black" rather than the updated style, however this 2021 variation is still expected to mimic the original colorway.

The Nike Zoom Kobe 6 Protro "Grinch" is slated to release sometime in early 2021 but an exact date has yet to be confirmed.

UPDATE (11/10): With an exact release date still confirmed, a first look at the upcoming "Grinch" Kobe 6 Protro has emerged thanks to @dj_sneakerhead. Check back for a confirmed launch date soon.