No, this isn’t just another general release of the Nike SB Dunk Low. Early word has it that there’s an interesting inspiration behind this upcoming colorway.

According to @zSneakerheadz, the latest make up is said to be inspired by the "Pink Pig" Porsche 917/20 supercar that debuted at the 1971 24 Hours of Le Mans race, but there aren't any specific details connecting the vehicle to the shoe. The pink upper is constructed entirely of suede while contrasted by red accents including on the tongue and heel tab's Nike branding, along with red stitching throughout that's broken up by a white midsole and black outsole.

As of now, an official release date for this "Pink Pig" SB Dunk Low has not been announced by the brand, but the style is rumored to hit shelves in early 2021 according to @zSneakerheadz.

Image via zsneakerheadz