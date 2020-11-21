A highlight on the sneaker calendar in the late 2000s and early 2010s, Nike Basketball's Christmas-specific sneaker colorways have been noticeably absent from retail in recent years. Instead, brand athletes such as Paul George have played in energy make-ups or collaborations of their most recent signature models, leaving somewhat of a void for the more festive sneakerhead. On some level, that appears to be changing this upcoming season.

For the holiday, George's Nike PG 4 will be suited in a traditional red, white and green scheme. Beyond the hues, the shoe features an effect on the upper that resembles a snow smudge throughout. Christmas lights adorn PG's logo on the insoles and more snow-like detailing is added to the outsoles.

The official schedule hasn't been announced, but the new NBA season is expected to tip off on Dec. 22, making it possible that George will actually play in this pair on Christmas Day. Look for the "Christmas" PG 4 to drop for $120 in the coming weeks—we'll keep you posted on the official release date.

Nike PG 4 "Christmas"

Release Date: Holiday 2020

Color: Crimson/White-Green Apple-Volt

Style #: CD5082-602

Price: $120

Image via Nike

