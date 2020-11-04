Last month, we learned that Nike is introducing a new lineup of sneakers that will fall under its ISPA line for 2020's Fall and Holiday seasons, but what was left out in the collection is a new model known as the Overbreak.

As the name suggests, the latest silhouette features a running-inspired upper that seems to take notes from the Swoosh's vintage Daybreak model mixed with the tooling of the recently revealed OverReact shoe. The upper is constructed of nylon that's wrapped in suede panels extending past where it traditionally sits on the Daybreak. This colorway specifically comes with red Swooshes on the sides, with the name of the model printed on the tongue tag.

Last month, Undercover also confirmed it will be dropping a series of colorways for the unreleased model as part of its Spring/Summer '21 men's collection.

Nike has yet to announce the release details surrounding the Overbreak sneaker but keep it locked to Sole Collector for updates.

UPDATE (11/04): Nike has confirmed that the Overbreak will make its retail debut in the "Baroque Brown" colorway on Nov. 17 via SNKRS and at select retailers for $140.

