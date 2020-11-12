It was only a few months ago that Nike dropped the first part of its 2020 N7 collection, and now the brand is revealing a second installment to close out the year.

This N7 Winter 2020 group is timed to drop to coincide with Native American Heritage Month, which takes place during the month of November and features films and online events through Nov. 27. This season's three-sneaker collection honors Indigenous communities with a special connection to Kyrie Irving and his Standing Rock Sioux Tribe heritage.

Image via Nike

Each shoe in this group—the Air Max 1, SB Blazer GT Low, and Irving's own Kyrie 6—feature patterns taken from a star quilt and medallion bestowed on the NBA star during his naming ceremony.

"Everything that comes with my background is something I’ve always accepted, but I didn’t necessarily understand it until now," Irving said of his Indigenous roots. "The immense pride I feel comes from this journey I’ve been on, this rediscovery I’ve made in my adult life.”

Along with the footwear, the Nike N7 Winter 2020 collection features matching apparel including hoodies, T-Shirts, and leggings. The full range will be released tomorrow, Nov. 13 exclusively from nike.com and select Hibbett Sports doors. Nike adds that the Kyrie 6 will be restocked at select locations.

Image via Nike