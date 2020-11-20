The Nike Dunk High is in the midst of an Air Jordan 1 type of moment, with just about any well-blocked pair having no problem selling through. That trend should continue with this upcoming women's release, somewhat of a return of the City Attack "Varsity Purple" colorway, but delivered with a fresh execution.

As you'd expect, the Dunk pairs white and purple leather together on the upper, the latter filling the overlays and side panel Swoosh logos. Additional branding adorns the tongue in metallic gold, another callback to the '99 original. What's different about this pair is the purple-tinted translucent sole, which replaces the solid purple look we're accustomed to.

Priced at $120, this Dunk High is slated for a Dec. 3 release on SNKRS and at select Nike retailers.

Image via Nike

