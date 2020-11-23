Nike Dunk releases for next year are starting to pile up, with the latest pair to surface designated for the 2021 NBA All-Star Weekend.

Official images have hit for the forthcoming Dunk High "All-Star," which features a translucent patch at the heel counter confirming the shoe's association around next year's NBA All-Star festivities scheduled to be held in Indianapolis, IN. The shoe wears the traditional two-tone color blocking boasting a mint green leather upper with contrasting black patent leather overlays, including on the Swoosh. The look is finished off with a white midsole and a black outsole.

It's worth noting that the Dunk High pictured here is in grade school sizing, but the shoe is expected to be available in men's sizes as well.

As of now, the official release details for this Nike Dunk High "All-Star" have yet to be announced by the brand.

Image via Nike

