The Nike Air Presto is having a bit of a moment right now with the brand recently bringing back previously unreleased colorways for the shoe's 20th anniversary this year including the "Australia" iteration and the navy "USA" sample, but that's not all.

Arriving later this month will be the new "Soar" colorway of the "T-Shirts for Your Feet" shoe. This time around, the Swoosh is celebrating the model's original design process with the upper inspired by the look of blueprint paper while sketches of the Presto appear throughout the mesh. Hits of contrast include an orange cage that connects to the heel counter, white shoelaces, and a multicolored midsole.

Priced at $130, the Nike Air Presto "Soar" is releasing on SNKRS and at select Nike Sportswear retailers on Nov. 20.

Image via Nike

