After dropping in the "Evergreen Aura" colorway in August, this year's Nike Air Max 1 lineup will continue to expand with the addition of another new makeup.

Loaded onto the Nike SNKRS release calendar today is the release of the latest "Magma Orange" iteration of the Air Max 1. Much like the 30th-anniversary editions that dropped in 2017, this retro is designed to look as close to the original 1987 release as possible. This pair dons OG-style color blocking with a white mesh upper, grey suede overlays, and vibrant orange accents seen on the mudguard and Swoosh. Grab a detailed look below.

Priced at $140, the Nike Air Max 1 "Magma Orange" is releasing on SNKRS and at select Nike retailers on Nov. 19.

Nike Air Max 1 "Magma Orange"

Release Date: 11/19/20

Color: White/Magma Orange-Neutral Grey-Black

Style #: DC1454-101

Price: $140

Image via Nike

