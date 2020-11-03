After a retro in 2016, the Nike Air Griffey Max 1's OG "Freshwater" colorway is due to return next year in celebration of the model's 25th anniversary.

Made famous by "The Kid" Ken Griffey Jr. in 1996, the Air Griffey Max 1 was an everyday cross trainer-style version of the cleats he worn on the diamond. Featuring a wavy black nubuck upper with a white leather base, the shoe uses a bootie construction and a secure Nike-branded strap the wraps across the ankle. Tying this pair back to Griffey's Seattle Mariners threads are the shoe's signature "Freshwater" aqua hits which are accented with red.

Most recently, the Air Griffey Max 1's OG "Emerald" colorway inspired a new Nike SB Dunk Mid.

As of now, no exact date has surfaced for this pair, but the arrival of official Nike product images suggests it could be dropping sooner than later. Expect the "Freshwater" Nike Air Griffey Max 1 to release sometime in early 2021.

Image via Nike

