There will be at least one more iteration of the Nike Adapt Auto Max releasing before the year's end.

Next up for the Swoosh's power lacing shoe is the classic "Triple Black" make up hitting stores this month. As the name suggests, this latest iteration wears an all-black color scheme including on the mesh upper with matching Swoosh branding on the sides. The stealthy look continues onto the midsole featuring both the FitAdapt tech and Max Air cushioning. Check out the official imagery below.

Priced at $400, readers will be able to pick up the "Triple Black" Adapt Auto Max via the SNKRS app and at select Nike Sportswear retailers starting Nov. 24.

Nike Adapt Auto Max "Triple Black"

Release Date: 11/24/2020

Color: Black/Black/Black

Style #: CZ6799-002

Price: $400

