After it was reissued last month with the help of New York-based fashion label Aime Leon Dore, New Balance will soon release its own renditions of the 550.

Next up for the lifestyle basketball silhouette is the return of two original colorways including red and blue from 1989. Both pairs sport a clean white leather construction on the low-cut upper with matching overlays at the toe box and heel counter instead of the sail shade seen on its collaborative counterpart. Adding to the look are the respective blue and red accents covering the 550 and N branding on the sides, tongue, and sock liner before the color blocking is broken up with a white midsole and multicolored outsole.

New Balance has confirmed that the blue and red colorways of the 550 will be released at Newbalance.com and at select retailers worldwide on Dec. 1. Retail pricing has not yet been revealed.