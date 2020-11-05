Images have surfaced of what appears to be a new collaboration between Naomi Osaka, Comme des Garçon and Nike, joining forces on an upcoming Blazer Mid.

The Japanese streetwear brand is working with the tennis star on the retro silhouette, with images showing the Blazer dressed in a monogram print that reads 'Comme des Garçon' and 'Naomi Osaka.' The phrase "Home is Where the Heart Is" appears in script form across its midsection, paying homage to Osaka's Japanese heritage, while her signature is also scribed along the upper.

There's no official images or word on when and where this Blazer collab will be releasing, but stay locked to Sole Collector as news develops.

Naomi Osaka x Comme des Garcons x Nike Blazer Mid '77

Release Date: TBD

Color: White/Pure Platinum-Sail-Black

Style #: DA5383-100

Price: $120

UPDATE (11/05): Official retail photos of Osaka and Comme des Garcons' Blazer Mid collab have hit Nike's website. As of now, the release details have yet to be announced, but the pair is expected to retail for $120. Stay tuned for updates.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike