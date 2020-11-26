Full Size Run is Sole Collector's weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. This week they're joined by rapper Maxo Kream, who talks about growing up in Houston, how it impacted his love for sneakers, meeting Bun B, getting into streetwear, and more.

