After partnering with Jordan Brand in 2017, Marvel's fictional character Miles Morales from the Spider-Man franchise is ditching his Air Jordan 1s for the Adidas Superstar in his latest appearance on Marvel's new Spider-Man: Miles Morales video game.

Today, Insomniac Games, PlayStation, Marvel Games, and Adidas announced a new partnership, which includes launch details of their new Superstar collab. The shoe mirrors the look of Morales' Spider-Man suit with the upper wearing a predominantly red color scheme that's paired with black accents. Continuing the look is a spiderweb graphic covering the heel tab, while the Playstation logo appears on the lace locks.

The Hi-Top and Low-Top versions of the Marvel x Playstation x Adidas Superstar shoes are releasing at Adidas.com and at select retailers in the U.S., Canada, and in the Asia-Pacific region on Nov. 19. Select European markets will stock the shoes on Dec. 4.

Image via Playstation

Image via Playstation

Image via Playstation