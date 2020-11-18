After dropping their first-ever collaboration in 2018, Vans and LQQK Studio are linking up once again for a new batch of collaborative styles.

Back at it this month, the New York City-based clothing label will release a six-shoe collection including three iterations of the Style 17 Mule LX and the Chukka LX. The group sticks with the same formula used on their first go-around, with the Circle V branding debossed throughout the uppers. The first shoe dressed in a honeycomb colorway, while the latter pair comes in burgundy. Also in the capsule are ink splatter pairs as well as a natural iteration for each model.

"We always want to produce items that will outlive trends and fads," says LQQK Studio founder, Alex Dondero. "Using materials that are associated with workwear lends itself to achieving just that. There is a reason that Vans are classic and LQQK wants to have that same appeal."

The latest LQQK Studio x Vans collection is releasing at select Vault by Vans stockists starting on Nov. 21.