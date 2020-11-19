Kith is reuniting with Bergdorf Goodman this week for the launch of their sixth collection featuring a new collaboration with Converse.

The latest Kith x Bergdorf Goodman x Converse collection consists of two Chuck 70 makeups for both the High and Ox variations. With the winter weather right around the corner, the Ronnie Fieg-helmed brand and the New York-based retailer have given the uppers a durable woven corduroy construction, premium full-grain leather lining while the tones stay in line with Kith's Winter 2020 apparel range. Branding is kept to a minimal, appearing on the toe cap and cream-colored sole.

The Kith x Bergdorf Goodman Converse Chuck 70 collection will be released exclusively at Kith.com and at all Kith shops on Nov. 20. The collaborative Chuck 70 Ox and the Chuck 70 Hi retail for $140 and $150, respectively.

