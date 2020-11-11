Although his buzz in the sneaker space has cooled off a bit since he first linked up with Adidas, Jonah Hill is about to get a crack at his own collaboration.

According to pyleaks, the Jonah Hill x Adidas Originals collaboration will include a total of three sneakers; two Samba colorways and a Superstar. Further details such as color schemes were not announced, but the leak account did report two price points, suggesting the Superstar will retail for $140 while the Sambas will be priced at $110 each.

Adidas has previously used Hill to unveil the updated Lxcon model, although there has been no formal collab between the two parties until now.

An expected release date has not been announced, but more details on the forthcoming Jonah Hill x Adidas Originals collection should be known soon.

UPDATE (01/14): Today, Hill has officially confirmed on his Instagram that a collaboration between him and Adidas is finally on the way. While it's currently unclear if the collab will include sneakers, it has been reported that Hill and the Three Stripes are expected to release two Samba styles and a Superstar in the future.

UPDATE (11/11): Adidas has announced the release details for Jonah Hill's Samba collabs. According to the brand, this capsule pays homage to the Samba being one of Hill's all-time favorite silhouettes when he was growing up in Los Angeles in the '90s. The collaborative shoe will be available in three colorways including mineral green, noble maroon, and ochre when it drops on Nov. 14 at Adidas.com and at select retailers.

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas

Image via Adidas